JT Poston is in 101st place, at +2, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a wager on JT Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship this week?

JT Poston Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Poston has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Poston has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Poston has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -8 264 1 18 2 4 $4.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Poston has one top-10 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 40th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The most recent time Poston played this event was in 2023, and he finished 101st.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Poston has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,283 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 64th percentile.

Poston was better than 44% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Poston recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Poston recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.0).

Poston's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that most recent tournament, Poston's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Poston ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Poston had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.