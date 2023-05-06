James Hahn will play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Hahn at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

James Hahn Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hahn has shot below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Hahn has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -5 278 0 14 1 3 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The past eight times Hahn has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 38th.

Hahn has made the cut in five of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Hahn finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Courses that Hahn has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 256 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of competitors.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 66th percentile.

Hahn shot better than only 18% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Hahn fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hahn carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

Hahn's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average (five).

At that most recent tournament, Hahn's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Hahn finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hahn finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

