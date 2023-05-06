Hayden Buckley is in 79th place, at +1, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a wager on Hayden Buckley at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished under par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 13 rounds.

Buckley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Buckley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Buckley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Buckley hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -8 263 0 17 3 4 $3.1M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Buckley placed 79th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Buckley finished 79th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,305 yards, shorter than the 7,448-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Buckley has played in the past year has been 182 yards shorter than the 7,448 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

His 3.80-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Buckley shot better than 34% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Buckley recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Buckley had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.0).

Buckley's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

In that last tournament, Buckley's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Buckley ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Buckley recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Buckley's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

