The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7 will feature Harrison Endycott in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par three times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Endycott has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott has had an average finish of 62nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 37 -7 278 0 7 0 1 $505,354

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Endycott has played in the past year has been 284 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.8 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Endycott was better than only 2% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Endycott shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Endycott carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Endycott's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent competition, Endycott's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Endycott ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Endycott fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

