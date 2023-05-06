Erik Van Rooyen will play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Van Rooyen at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Van Rooyen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Van Rooyen has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $585,834

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Van Rooyen last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The courses that Van Rooyen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Van Rooyen shot better than 58% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Van Rooyen shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Van Rooyen recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Van Rooyen's 10 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average (five).

At that most recent tournament, Van Rooyen's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Van Rooyen ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Van Rooyen fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +27500

