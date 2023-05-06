The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club includes Dylan Frittelli. The competition takes place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Frittelli has registered two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Frittelli has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent nine rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -4 279 0 14 0 0 $1.1M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Frittelli has an average finishing position of 35th in his past three appearances at this event.

Frittelli made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

The most recent time Frittelli played this event was in 2022, and he finished 46th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Frittelli has played in the past year has been 282 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.6 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Frittelli shot better than only 10% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Frittelli failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Frittelli recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Frittelli's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent tournament, Frittelli's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Frittelli finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Frittelli carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +50000

