The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will have Davis Thompson in the field from May 4- 7 as the competitors battle the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished under par five times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Thompson's average finish has been 61st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Thompson will try to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 44 -5 281 0 10 1 2 $1.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Thompson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,296 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Thompson shot better than 60% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Thompson failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Thompson carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of two).

Thompson's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

At that most recent outing, Thompson posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Thompson ended the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Thompson recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +30000

