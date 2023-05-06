Danny Guise is set for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Guise at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Danny Guise Insights

Guise has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Guise has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past two tournaments.

Guise has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past two tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Guise will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,188 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Guise's Last Time Out

Guise was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 2.9 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Guise was better than 42% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Guise shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Guise carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.4).

Guise's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average of 3.3.

At that last tournament, Guise had a bogey or worse on eight of 18 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Guise finished the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Guise had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Guise Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.