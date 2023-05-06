Chez Reavie is set for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Reavie at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Reavie has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Reavie has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Reavie has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Reavie has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -5 278 1 15 1 3 $2.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has two top-20 finishes in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Reavie played this event was in 2022, and he finished 15th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Reavie has played in the past year has been 247 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reavie shot better than 40% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Reavie fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reavie carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Reavie's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

At that last outing, Reavie's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Reavie ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field average, 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Reavie finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.