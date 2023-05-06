Ben Taylor will be at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Taylor has shot better than par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Taylor has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 30 -7 276 0 11 3 4 $1.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Taylor has played i the last year (7,251 yards) is 287 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to land him in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Taylor shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Taylor shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Taylor had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Taylor had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Taylor ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +30000

