The Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Austin Greaser is currently in 112th place with a score of +3.

Looking to place a wager on Austin Greaser at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Austin Greaser Insights

Over his last seven rounds, Greaser has registered two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Greaser has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past three appearances, Greaser's average finish has been 87th.

The past three times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 87 10 186 0 2 0 0 $0

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Greaser finished 112th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,305 yards, shorter than the 7,448-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Greaser has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,383 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Greaser's Last Time Out

Greaser finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

Greaser shot better than 76% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.79.

Greaser recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Greaser carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.0).

Greaser's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that most recent competition, Greaser's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 17 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Greaser finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Greaser finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Greaser Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Greaser's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

