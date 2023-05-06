Austin Eckroat is part of the field from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Looking to wager on Eckroat at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Eckroat has scored below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 40 -8 277 0 7 1 1 $403,846

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Eckroat has played i the last year (7,289 yards) is 249 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 34th percentile of competitors.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Eckroat was better than just 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Eckroat carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Eckroat recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.4).

Eckroat's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

At that most recent tournament, Eckroat carded a bogey or worse on three of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Eckroat finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Eckroat carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

