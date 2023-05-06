From May 4- 7, Adam Schenk will take to the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Schenk has finished better than par eight times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Schenk has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Schenk has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -4 280 0 20 1 2 $2.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Schenk's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 11th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Schenk finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Schenk will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,256 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 64th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Schenk shot better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Schenk fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Schenk recorded two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Schenk's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, Schenk's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Schenk ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +17500

