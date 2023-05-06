The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7 will feature Aaron Rai as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Rai at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Rai has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Rai has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -4 280 0 20 0 1 $1.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Rai missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Rai will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,247 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.4 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 41st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Rai was better than 43% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Rai did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rai had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

Rai had an equal amount of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that most recent outing, Rai's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Rai ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rai fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Rai Odds to Win: +17500

