Stefan Noesen Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Noesen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
Noesen Season Stats Insights
- In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.
- In 13 of 78 games this season, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 20 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Noesen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Noesen Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|78
|Games
|5
|36
|Points
|4
|13
|Goals
|1
|23
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.