Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, 2023. Fancy a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Jarvis goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 39 Points 5 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 3

