Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 5
Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll dive into Embiid's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|33.1
|25.4
|Rebounds
|9.5
|10.2
|9.6
|Assists
|2.5
|4.2
|3.3
|PRA
|38.5
|47.5
|38.3
|PR
|34.5
|43.3
|35
|3PM
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.
- Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
