Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, 2023. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in 20 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 42 Points 8 18 Goals 4 24 Assists 4

