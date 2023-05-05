Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Devils are underdogs (-105) against the Hurricanes (-115).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-115)
|Devils (-105)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have compiled a 50-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has gone 50-25 (winning 66.7%).
- The Hurricanes have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have conceded the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
