The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils hit the ice Friday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Devils, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 60 of 90 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

New Jersey has won four of its eight games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

