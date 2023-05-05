Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
On Friday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Devils, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 15-9-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.
- Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-8-3 record).
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 49-5-5 in those games (to register 103 points).
- In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
