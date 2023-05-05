On Friday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Devils, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)

Hurricanes (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 15-9-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 49-5-5 in those games (to register 103 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.