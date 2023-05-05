The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series.

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to catch the action as the Devils try to knock off the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players