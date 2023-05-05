Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Hurricanes and the Devils meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Devils Key Players