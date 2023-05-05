The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players