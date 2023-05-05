The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Devils try to defeat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Devils Key Players