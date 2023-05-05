Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Burns available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Burns' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 7 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

