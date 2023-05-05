Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (22-10) and Jorge Mateo's Baltimore Orioles (21-10) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 5 at Truist Park. The matchup will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +180 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set for the game.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (2-0, 0.45 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (2-1, 6.67 ERA)

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 18 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves went 6-2 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

The Orioles have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The Orioles have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

