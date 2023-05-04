The Dallas Stars are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 1-0. The Kraken are underdogs (+170) against the Stars (-210).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 44 times.

In the 23 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 17-6 in those games.

The Kraken have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 40.0%, of those games.

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won every time.

Seattle has a record of 2-1 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (+100) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-149) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-133)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.7 2.1

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6 2.5 2.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.