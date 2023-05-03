Seth Jarvis will be in action Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In 12 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 21 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 39 Points 4 14 Goals 1 25 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.