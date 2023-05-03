The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -120 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Devils, who have +100 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 49-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a 48-24 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.

During the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

