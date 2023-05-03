The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils square off for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have -120 moneyline odds against the Devils (+100).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 49-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has a 48-24 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Hurricanes have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New Jersey has a record of 12-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

Their third-best goal differential is +67.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.