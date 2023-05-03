Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils square off for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have -120 moneyline odds against the Devils (+100).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Devils (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 49-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has a 48-24 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- New Jersey has a record of 12-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their third-best goal differential is +67.
