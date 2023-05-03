Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are favored (-120) in this game against the Devils (+100).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)

Hurricanes (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 15-9-24 in overtime games as part of a 52-21-9 overall record.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-7-6 record (good for 54 points).

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored two goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 48-5-5 in those games (to record 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes went 7-4-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.