The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils square off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

You can see the Hurricanes attempt to take down the Devils on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players