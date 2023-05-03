Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
