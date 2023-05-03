The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .241 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Riley has an RBI in 13 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
