Sean Murphy -- hitting .294 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 24 hits, batting .282 this season with 15 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (28.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (52.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings