For Tuesday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Anthony DeSclafani's Giants and Hunter Brown's Astros.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for May 2.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-1) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will counter with Javy Guerra (0-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

PIT: Contreras TB: Guerra 5 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (8.1 IP) 3.58 ERA 7.56 7.8 K/9 5.4

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (2-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will give the start to Sandy Alcantara (1-2) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

ATL: Elder MIA: Alcantara 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.1 IP) 2.17 ERA 5.34 8.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 ATL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (0-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

NYM: Lucchesi DET: Lorenzen 2 (12.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (14 IP) 2.19 ERA 7.07 8.8 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers

NYM Odds to Win: -155

-155 DET Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

CHC: Wesneski WSH: Williams 5 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.1 IP) 4.03 ERA 4.10 6.0 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals

CHC Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CLE: Bibee NYY: Cole 1 (5.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (40.2 IP) 1.59 ERA 1.11 12.7 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7 runs

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Michael Kopech (0-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

MIN: Ryan CHW: Kopech 5 (32 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.2 IP) 2.81 ERA 7.01 10.1 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHW Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Tanner Houck (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

TOR: Kikuchi BOS: Houck 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 3.00 ERA 4.50 9.3 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (1-1) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

BAL: Wells KC: Yarbrough 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 8 (17 IP) 2.79 ERA 6.35 7.1 K/9 3.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (2-1) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (0-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.

LAA: Sandoval STL: Matz 5 (25.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 3.16 ERA 6.23 7.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (4-1) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (1-1) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

ARI: Gallen TEX: Gray 6 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 2.15 ERA 3.91 12.2 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rangers

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 TEX Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (2-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brown (3-0) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

SF: DeSclafani HOU: Brown 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 2.37 8.1 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 SF Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will look to Ryan Feltner (2-2) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

MIL: Peralta COL: Feltner 5 (28.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (25 IP) 3.14 ERA 4.68 9.7 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies

MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 11 runs

Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (2-1) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

CIN: Ashcraft SD: Wacha 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 2.10 ERA 6.75 7.2 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 CIN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Mason Miller (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

SEA: TBD OAK: Miller - Games/IP 2 (8.1 IP) - ERA 6.48 - K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -145

-145 OAK Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (2-2) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (3-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.

PHI: Strahm LAD: Urías 6 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.2 IP) 2.31 ERA 4.41 12.3 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -160

-160 PHI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

