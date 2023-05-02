Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .245 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.1%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (48.3%), including more than one RBI in 24.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings