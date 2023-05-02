The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their home ice at Scotiabank Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Maple Leafs are favored (-170) against the Panthers (+145).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 50-21-11 overall and 11-11-22 in overtime matchups.

Toronto is 23-4-9 (55 points) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 18 points from the 21 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (7-10-4 record).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 47-8-5 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to register 50 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Toronto is 32-13-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 21-10-6 (48 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 8-8-16 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers recorded only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 62 times, earning 92 points from those matchups (43-13-6).

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 36 games has a record of 21-11-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 17-11-3 to record 37 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

