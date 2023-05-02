Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 6-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- New York (6-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (42.9%) than Miami (3-5) does as a 6+-point underdog (37.5%).
- New York and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better tally than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks are dishing out just 22.9 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Knicks are sinking 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 35.4% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).
- New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 treys per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.
