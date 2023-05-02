On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .225.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
