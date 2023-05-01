Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .200 with a double and two walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.
- In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
