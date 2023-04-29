After the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Patrick Rodgers is in 30th place at -6.

Looking to place a bet on Patrick Rodgers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Rodgers has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Rodgers hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 25 -8 272 0 19 2 3 $2.3M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Rodgers' past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 20th.

Rodgers has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Rodgers finished 30th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this tournament.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 165 yards longer than the average course Rodgers has played in the past year (7,291 yards).

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to land him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Rodgers was better than 60% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Rodgers did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Rodgers carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.0).

Rodgers had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Rodgers never recorded a bogey or worse on any of the 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Rodgers ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rodgers finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.