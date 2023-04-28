How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, broadcast on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2 in the series.
Tune in to see the Islanders and Hurricanes square off on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|3-2 NYI
|4/23/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
