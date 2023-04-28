Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play on Friday at UBS Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Burns' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brent Burns vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 23:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +19).

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 50 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in 35 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Burns' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 11 60 Points 9 18 Goals 1 42 Assists 8

