The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

Grissom has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings