On Tuesday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.
  • In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this season.
  • Grissom has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Hoeing starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
