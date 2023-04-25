Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sebastian Aho vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Aho Season Stats Insights

  • Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.
  • In 30 of 75 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Aho has a point in 44 of 75 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.
  • Aho has an assist in 25 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
  • Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.4% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Aho Stats vs. the Islanders

  • The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York
75 Games 11
68 Points 11
36 Goals 5
32 Assists 6

