The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .341 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has an OPS of .977, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Acuna has picked up a hit in 17 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 23 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Hoeing will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
