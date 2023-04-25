The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves needed overtime to beat the Nuggets 114-108 on Sunday when they last played. In the Timberwolves' victory, Anthony Edwards recorded 34 points (and added six rebounds and five assists), while Nikola Jokic scored 43 in the loss for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Anderson SF Out Eye 9.4 5.3 4.9 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been putting up 110.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Timberwolves are scoring 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 110.5 points per contest.

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves record 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while conceding 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

